DME diversions put on hold amid low Dak Kanwar rush

Diversions on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) for the Kanwar Yatra that were supposed to come into effect on Friday have been put on hold with the movement of Dak Kanwars not as extensive as was previously anticipated, said traffic officials.

While thousands of devotees travelling through Ghaziabad as they travel to and return from Uttarakhand, the movement of Dak Kanwars is so far limited. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“We have spoken to the authorities in Meerut, and they said they will alert us once they witness substantial movement of Dak Kanwars. So, the diversion plan for light vehicles like cars will not be put in place from August 7. Light vehicles can ply on the DME as usual,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (traffic) Trigun Bisen told HT.

While thousands of devotees travelling through Ghaziabad as they travel to and return from Uttarakhand, the movement of Dak Kanwars is so far limited. Dak Kanwars carry the holy water from the Ganga within a strict timeframe. As a result, decorated Dak Kanwar vehicles travel at speed with the participating devotees running behind it in relay till their destination points.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A comprehensive traffic diversion plan was issued on July 24 under which restrictions were to be imposed on light vehicle movement on the DME between August 7-12. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A comprehensive traffic diversion plan was issued on July 24 under which restrictions were to be imposed on light vehicle movement on the DME between August 7-12. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“As of now, the Dak Kanwars have not started arriving in Ghaziabad. However, we have already barred entry of commercial vehicles and heavy traffic vehicles like trucks, etc., on the DME. It is likely that the light vehicles, like cars, etc., will be restricted on the Meerut-Ghaziabad-UP Gate carriageway during the last three days of the Kanwar Yatra. It is expected that DME’s Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway may remain open for light vehicles,” the DCP added.

Officials said that once the restrictions for the light vehicles are put in place during the last three days of the ongoing pilgrimage, the commuters from Ghaziabad and Noida can take National Highway – 9 or the Kaushambi-Anand Vihar border to reach Delhi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The heavy vehicles are already using the National Highway-9 to reach Hapur and then to Meerut as part of the diversion plan.

Officials said that the decision for initiating diversion on the DME may change as per the volume of Dak Kanwars arriving from Uttarakhand.

Since August 3 (Monday), the traffic police have already closed down the Meerut-Ghaziabad carriageway of the Delhi Meerut Road (former NH-58), and it is used only for the movement of Kanwariyas arriving from Meerut.

The Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway of the Delhi Meerut Road is presently used by light vehicles and two-wheelers for moving to Meerut from Ghaziabad or arriving to Ghaziabad from Meerut.

The DME is a 32km six-lane dedicated greenfield expressway between Ghaziabad’s Dasna and Meerut. From Dasna in Ghaziabad, it further goes towards UP-Gate near Delhi over another stretch of 18kms.