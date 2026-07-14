DM’s office in Greater Noida receives hoax bomb threat

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration was put on high alert on Monday after the district magistrate’s office in Greater Noida received a bomb threat by email, prompting officials to evacuate the building, police said. The threat was later found to be a hoax. Police are also trying to determine whether the threat was a prank or if there was any other motive behind the email. (HT Archive)

Police, the bomb disposal squad, dog squad, anti-sabotage checking team and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough search. No explosive or suspicious object was found.

“An unidentified person allegedly sent a bomb threat email to the district magistrate’s office in Surajpur on Monday morning. After receiving information, multiple teams were deployed to search the premises,” said Shailendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

Police searched the building and surrounding areas for several hours. After nothing suspicious was found, normal work was allowed to resume.

The DCP said the threat was being taken seriously and a cyber team had started an investigation to identify the sender and trace the source of the email.

Police are also trying to determine whether the threat was a prank or if there was any other motive behind the email.

Officials said no case had been registered so far and necessary legal action would be taken after the sender is identified.

The district magistrate’s office did not issue a statement on the incident.