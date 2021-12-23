Doctor, his wife found dead at their home in Greater Noida

A doctor and his wife were found dead at their home in Greater Noida by their son on Tuesday night, said police on Wednesday.

Police found a suicide note at their home, which mentioned about a dispute regarding their property in Delhi. A few people have also been named in the note, said police.

“The couple was living in Sector Zeta of Greater Noida since August this year. Prior to this, they lived in Delhi. According to the suicide note, the couple was distressed over a property dispute,” said deputy commissioner of police (central Noida) Harish Chander.

Avadhesh Pratap Singh, in-charge of Surajpur police station, said the couple’s 32-year-old son returned from Shimla on Tuesday night. “Around 9.45pm, when he reached Gaur City Chowk in Greater Noida West, he called his parents but no one picked the call. When he came home, he found his parents’ bodies in their bedroom,” said Singh.

“During investigation, police found that the couple had sold their house in Delhi to some people...Around six people were harassing the couple over the property dispute, due to which they were stressed,” said Singh.

An FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been filed against five known and one unknown person, all of whom are residents of Delhi.