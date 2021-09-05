Domestic help booked for stealing gold jewellery worth 4L in G Noida West

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A domestic help, working at a flat in Saya Zion in Gaur City 1, Greater Noida West, was booked on Saturday for allegedly stealing gold jewellery worth ₹4 lakh from the owner’s house last month, said police
By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Shuban Bhat, a 62-year-old retired bank manager, said between 8am and 9am on August 12, 2021, his wife Shushma, 60, had kept the jewellery on a table in their house. The suspect, Pravesh, 38, was working in the house at that time. “Pravesh left the house without informing anyone, and when my wife came outside her room, the jewellery was missing,” Bhat said in a police complaint.

The domestic help did not come to work the next day. “When we contacted her and asked to come for work, without giving a specific reason, she said that she won’t be coming for work that day. On August 14, when she came for work, we confronted her about the theft, but she did not accept it,” Bhat added.

The family pursued her to admit to the theft for the next few days, but she did not. Hence, Bhat filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station on August 17. After prior investigation, a case was registered against the suspect under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 380 (burglary) at the Bisrakh police station on Saturday (September 4).

Anita Chauhan, station house officer (SHO), Bisrakh police station, said, “The domestic help has been interrogated but we have not gotten a concrete lead for her involvement in the case. An investigation is underway.”

