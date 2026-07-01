DPR for 650 cr Ghaziabad cricket stadium likely in two months, says GDA

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has prepared preliminary designs and cost estimates for the proposed international cricket stadium near Raj Nagar Extension (RNE), and a detailed project report (DPR) is expected to be ready within the next two months, officials said on Wednesday.

The greenfield stadium will come up near the Harnandipuram and an aerocity-themed township. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

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The greenfield stadium will come up near the Harnandipuram and an aerocity-themed township. It will have a seating capacity of about 35,000 spectators and will also house a sports academy, the GDA said, adding that the project is expected to be completed within three years once construction begins.

“In the next two or three days, we will float a request for proposal (RFP) for selecting a consultant, and the DPR for the stadium will be prepared in the next two months. The preliminary design and estimates have been prepared, and final approval from the state government is awaited. The project cost is about ₹650 crore, including ₹480 crore as the construction cost,” GDA vice-chairperson Nand Kishor Kalal told HT.

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{{^usCountry}} On May 14, the GDA board approved a 50:50 joint venture with the UP Cricket Association (UPCA) to develop the stadium over 34.42 acres. The authority later submitted the final proposal to the state government for approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 14, the GDA board approved a 50:50 joint venture with the UP Cricket Association (UPCA) to develop the stadium over 34.42 acres. The authority later submitted the final proposal to the state government for approval. {{/usCountry}}

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GDA officials said the proposed stadium site is near the Hindon river, and the authority has planned an embankment with a six-lane road, estimated to cost ₹185 crore.

“The alignment of the road is being finalised. The road will function like an outer ring road, starting from the endpoint of the Hindon Elevated Road and providing connectivity to GDA’s proposed Harnandipuram and aerocity-themed townships, besides the cricket stadium. Once the embankment and road are constructed, they will provide smooth and seamless connectivity to the three projects,” Kalal added.

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Deliberations on the cricket stadium have been underway since 2018. The decision to develop the stadium jointly with the UPCA followed a directive from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who instructed the GDA to expedite construction during his visit to Ghaziabad on June 26, 2025.