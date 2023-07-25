Watch: Cars submerged in deep waters as Hindon river overflows in Noida

The flood mayhem in Delhi spilled over to the neighbouring city Noida over the weekend after the Hindon river, a tributary of the Yamuna, began overflowing due to an increase in the water discharge. Visuals surfaced Tuesday evening showing a huge yard filled with cars belonging to a private company completely submerged in water in the Ecotech 3 area of greater Noida.

Parked vehicles submerged in the increased water level of Hindon river, near Ecotech 3 in Noida on Tuesday. (ANI)

In view of the rising water level, the authorities moved residents from villages situated along the riverbanks to safer shelters. The local administration also closed the City Park.

“The water level of Hindon River has been rising for the last 3 days…it is currently stable but we need to be alert for the next 24 hours,” Manish Kumar Verma, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar said Tuesday.

On the video of the private cab company yard where cars were dumped, Verma said “authorities concerned were being alerted since the last four days but they did not move the cars.”

He further said that the danger level of Hindon river is 205.8 meters and it currently stands at 201.5 metres. "…due to the development of buildings and homes in the flood zone, water is filling up those homes...thus we are conducting rescue operations," he added.

"We are appealing to the people to vacate the house…The Ola company was given 2 notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles...The surrounding villages have been evacuated. There is no loss of life of any kind..." Anil Yadav, DCP (Central), Noida said.

Meanwhile, two boys, aged 16 and 18, died after accidentally slipping into the deep waters of the Hindon in Ghaziabad's Karhera village on Sunday. The officials were able to retrieve their bodies a day after.

Ghaziabad MP and Union minister V K Singh has instructed officials to provide ration and relief measures to the people affected by the floods.

Flood-woes were also compounded as the electricity supply in some areas including Raj Nagar extension faced disruption Monday after two electric substations at Kanha Upvan and Morti were submerged in eight-feet water.

Yamuna in Delhi followed a downward trend Tuesday and dropped below the danger level of 205.33 metres but remained above ‘warning level’. The rise in the river's level followed after a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, due to continued heavy rain in upper catchment areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

