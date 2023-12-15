Eight held for armed robbery at a couple’s home in Indirapuram

The Indirapuram police on Friday arrested eight persons on charges of robbing the house of a couple in Makanpur locality on evening of November 29. The police said the suspects include a former tenant from the couple’s neighbourhood and his relative, among others. Four of the arrested men had held a couple hostage at their home in Indirapuram on November 29 and decamped with ₹ 4.5 lakh worth of valuables, police said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said the incident took place at the house of Sushil Tyagi, 55, around 8.30pm on November 29. Four armed men allegedly held Tyagi and his wife hostage and tied them up before fleeing with cash and jewellery worth ₹4.5 lakh, investigators said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

During the investigation, the police found out that there were four more men, who were not present at the victim’s house during the robbery, but conducted a recce of Tyagi’s house and helped plan the robbery a week before it was executed.

The police identified the arrested suspects as Umesh Baghel, 31, his maternal uncle Ram Naresh, 33, Guddu Khan, 48, Mohammad Shakeel, 49, Mohammad Nadeem, 40, Tinku Kumar, 30, Uday Veer, 24, and Aas Mohammad, 27.

“Umesh used to live on rent in Tyagi’s neighbourhood and his uncle Ram Naresh had also stayed with him there for a couple of months. The two got the idea of robbing the family as they knew that the Tyagis owned several properties and got a handsome income as rent. The two then called up the other suspects from their native place at Firozabad to plan the robbery,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans Hindon).

The officials said four suspects -- Guddu, Shakeel, Nadeem and Tinku -- carried out the robbery and fled with cash and jewellery worth about ₹4-5 lakh. The four were arrested later by the police from Gaur Green crossing.

Police said the other four stayed back at a safe distance during the robbery. They were later arrested from Green Park area.

“After the incident, an FIR for robbery was registered and CCTV footage from the area was scanned. Several suspects emerged and the victim identified one of them, Umesh, as a former tenant from the neighbourhood. Based on that lead, we nabbed all eight suspects,” Patel said.

The police said the entire jewellery was recovered from the suspects and also about ₹46,200 of the looted cash from the suspects.