Electric vehicles should be easily available to the public, says Gzb MP VK Singh

A three-day electronic motor vehicle show EV India 2022 began at the Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday. The show was inaugurated by union minister of state for road transport and highways of India and Ghaziabad MP Vijay Kumar Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh. The exhibition is being organised by Indian Exhibition Services and Green society of India. It is supported by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and NITI Aayog.

Speaking at the event, Singh said, “I feel proud to say that India has successfully tested alternative sources of fuel and petrol such as green hydrogen and bioethanol which will soon be available to the people at affordable prices. Moreover, India is progressing better than any other country in the world in terms of electric vehicles”.

He added, “An ecosystem needs to be created wherein electric vehicles and other products are easily available to the public in order to better our surroundings for us and the future generation”.

MLA Dhirendra Singh added that people need to be made aware on the benefits of electric vehicles. “The amount of toxic gases in the environment has increased to dangerous levels and now it is imperative that people switch to other less harmful resources. There needs to be more awareness regarding electric vehicles,” he said.

Organisers said that over 200 companies have participated in the exhibition and over 50 startup EV companies are showcasing at the expo.

Swadesh Kumar, director, Indian Exhibition services added, “Indian electric vehicle industry is a new immense business opportunity for the automobile industry.”

Arindam Lahiri, CEO of Automotive Skills development council who is one of the exhibitors at the event, said, “In today’s time, such exhibitions and conclave are of great importance as they bring together people engaged in the skilling ecosystem, research and production of electric vehicles (EV). The discussion held during this event would be of value to policymakers in this field.”

