Environmentalists allege GMC’s laxity for waste dumping near Hindon floodplains

City-based environmentalists on Monday hit out at the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC), alleging that the civic body has been lagging behind in controlling dumping of garbage in the floodplains along the Hindon River and the forest area behind Mahamaya Stadium in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Activist Vikrant Sharma, who recently filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for the alleged dumping of solid waste at different places near Raj Nagar Extension on a daily basis, said, “Dumping of garbage and solid waste continued near the floodplains of the river even after I filed the petition. Such an activity is not allowed. The tribunal had also directed to stop dumping these there in connection with a petition filed in 2015. I shot pictures and videos of the garbage scattered at the floodplains, and also apprised district administration officials regarding this,” Sharma said.

“Such activities have also been witnessed behind the Nandi Park area and on the floodplain side of the Hindon elevated road in the past as well,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Echoing similar views, environmentalist Akash Vashishtha said that he appraised the GMC officials after witnessing dumping activities near the floodplains of the Hindon River. “The river stretches and floodplains need to be cleared and any such dumping activities should be stopped with an immediate effect. I have also complained to the district administration officials about this issue. If such activities continue, the river ecology and the habitat around it will be disturbed even more,” he said.

“Similar dumps can also be witnessed near the city forest area behind the Mahamaya Stadium, though there is an order of status quo and other measures for restoration, as directed by the Allahabad high court in October 2012,” Vashishtha added.

The area behind the Mahamaya Stadium, which once had a dense tree cover, is a designated ‘city forest’ under the Master Plan 2021, and is located close to the Hindon River.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Councillor Rajendra Tyagi had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) after hundreds of trees in the city forest were damaged following garbage dumping and overflowing of sewage. When contacted, GMC commissioner MS Tanwar said that he will direct the officials concerned to take care of the dumping issues immediately.

City health officer Mithilesh Kumar, meanwhile, said that after the sites at Raj Nagar Extension were abandoned, the GMC has been ensuring the people that daily solid waste is being picked up from major road stretches and localities with the help of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles. “The GMC is not involved in dumping any solid waste -- either at the city forest or at the floodplains of the Hindon River. It is likely that some unidentified persons are dumping garbage at the city forest... and we have seized the vehicle or equipment used to dump solid waste from the Khoda locality,” Kumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghaziabad is estimated to generate nearly 1,200 metric tonnes of daily solid waste, but officials say that there is a deficit of 300-400 metric tonnes on a daily basis. “The capacity is being enhanced to plug the gap. The solid waste is going to our garbage factories in Sihani, and the remaining waste is getting processed at the Indirapuram and Pratap Vihar sites. One more factory will be opened at Ret mandi. We will take up the processing of garbage at the Galand site shortly, where setting up of a waste to energy plant has been proposed,” Kumar said.