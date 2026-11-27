New Delhi, Lured to India with promises of lucrative jobs, 164 foreign nationals from Indonesia and Malaysia allegedly found themselves trapped in a network of human trafficking and cybercrooks, with their passports seized upon arrival, movement restricted and lives reduced to making fraudulent calls to people back home, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Fake job offers, seized passports: Inside Delhi's international human trafficking, cyber fraud racket more less

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Kept in paying guest accommodations, allegedly served substandard food and subjected to physical assault if they refused to work, the foreign nationals were forced to follow written scripts to cheat unsuspecting people in their own countries through fraudulent investment platforms, police said.

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In a major crackdown in Noida's Sector 136, on an alleged international human trafficking and cyber fraud network, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has rescued 164 foreign nationals, including 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians, from premises allegedly being used to operate the racket.

A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the network specifically targeted people in Indonesia and Malaysia by offering them employment opportunities in India, promising attractive salaries and better career prospects. However, their ordeal allegedly began soon after they landed in the country.

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{{^usCountry}} Their passports were taken away upon arrival, leaving them without control over their identity documents and restricting their ability to leave, police said. They were subsequently shifted to PG accommodations and allegedly forced to work to cheat others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their passports were taken away upon arrival, leaving them without control over their identity documents and restricting their ability to leave, police said. They were subsequently shifted to PG accommodations and allegedly forced to work to cheat others. {{/usCountry}}

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Those who resisted or refused to participate in the fraudulent activities were allegedly thrashed by members of the network to ensure compliance, a senior police officer said, adding that so far they got to know that around two people were thrashed.

The living conditions at the accommodations were also allegedly poor, with the foreign nationals being provided substandard food. Despite a fleet of around 40 cabs being used to ferry them between the PG accommodations and the cyber fraud call centre, they were not allowed to venture out independently or move around as they wished, the officer said.

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"The cabs were allegedly deployed to transport them to the call centre and bring them back to their accommodations, ensuring that their movement remained under the control of the handlers," the officer said.

The foreign nationals were not merely made to operate computers and mobile phones but were allegedly trained to execute a specific pattern of cyber fraud. They were provided written scripts containing conversations thatthey had to follow while approaching prospective victims.

The targets were primarily people in Malaysia and Indonesia. The operators allegedly created fictitious female identities and social media profiles to establish contact with unsuspecting individuals.

"Using these profiles, the foreign nationals were instructed to initiate conversations, develop online relationships and gradually gain the confidence of their targets. Once trust was established, the victims were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms," the officer added.

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The syndicate allegedly used websites and K-based applications to lure people with promises of high returns. The victims were made to believe that they were investing in legitimate financial opportunities, while the money was allegedly siphoned off through the fraudulent network.

"We got to know about the fraud after the crime branch received an email alert about the alleged racket around a week ago, following which its officers began developing intelligence about the network," the officer said.

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal said, "As soon as we received information about the cyber racket, I personally constituted a specialised team and directed the officers to take immediate action." Initial information suggested that around 60 to 70 foreign nationals were being held and forced to work in the cyber fraud operation. However, when the police team conducted the operation at the suspected premises, the actual number turned out to be significantly higher. The operation led to the rescue of 164 foreign nationals, exposing the scale of the alleged racket.

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The police are now investigating how the foreign nationals were recruited, who facilitated their travel to India, and how their passports were taken away.

"During the entire investigation, two names Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati cropped up. Bhati used to arrange the PG accommodations and transportation facilities. Both are absconding, both will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Certain bank accounts allegedly maintained by Kumar and Bhati have been identified as being used to meet rental and other operational expenses of the network. The financial trail is being examined to establish the flow of money, identify the beneficiaries and trace the proceeds generated through the alleged cyber fraud.

The arrested Malaysian national, Tan Guan Wei, a resident of Negeri Sembilan, is being questioned about his alleged role in the network, his association with other members and the extent of his involvement in operating the fraudulent platforms.

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The police have seized a substantial digital infrastructure allegedly used to run the operation. The recoveries include 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports. Of the 355 mobile phones, 335 were old or used handsets and 20 were new phones in sealed packaging. The 53 SIM cards include 31 international and 22 Indian connections.

The recovered passports comprise 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian documents.

Servers and other electronic material have also been seized. Investigators are examining the devices to identify the victims, establish the communication channels used by the syndicate and trace financial transactions linked to the fraudulent platforms.

Special CP Dhaliwal further said the conditions in which the foreign nationals were being held were deplorable.

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Praising the team for its work, Dhaliwal added, "Our team has done a commendable job in this case. We will extend all possible assistance to the rescued foreigners and ensure that they can return to their respective countries safely."

A case has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the international network and establish the extent of the alleged human trafficking and cyber fraud operation.

The officer further said that over 10 teams have been formed to nab those who are absconding.

"Teams are conducting search in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and many other area. Important leads were also received about the whereabouts of Bhati and Kumar. They will be nabbed soon," the officer added.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.