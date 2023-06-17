Minor girl goes missing in Noida, father alleges ‘police inaction’

The family members of a 13-year-old girl, who went missing from Sector 41 in Noida, have alleged Gautam Budh Nagar police are not taking adequate actions to trace her, although an FIR was registered in the case a week ago.

The minor went missing on June 16 after she had gone to a market. (Representative Image)

The minor went missing on June 16 after she had gone to a market. In his complaint to police, her father, a resident of Aghapur village in Sector 41, said that his daughter had gone to purchase groceries from the local market on the evening of June 16, but did not return home.

The victim’s father said, “My daughter had gone to the nearby market but never returned home. We have been running from pillar to post and had registered a police complaint on that day itself. Police lodged an FIR but not much has been done to trace my daughter. We have searched for her everywhere and informed all our relatives and friends but have no clues about her whereabouts”.

The girl’s family, who lives in a rented accommodation in Aghapur village, alleged laxity on the part of the police.

Assistant commissioner of police-3, Saumya Singh said, “A probe is underway in the case. An FIR was lodged under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and we are trying to trace her at the earliest”.

