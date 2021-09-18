Family faked woman’s abduction in Greater Noida: Police

Police on Friday found a 20-year-old woman in Gonda district, a day after her family alleged that she was abducted from Badalpur, and said the family had lodged a false complaint.

The woman had gone to a friend’s house on Wednesday, and the family filed a false complaint on Thursday morning, said police.

The woman’s father, in his police complaint, had said that the four siblings usually go for a morning walk in the neighbourhood. “As usual, they had left home at 5am on Thursday. My older daughter was walking ahead while her three siblings were following her. When they neared Rail Vihar colony, some people reached the spot in a white car. They started harassing my daughter. When she resisted, they tore her clothes, pulled her inside the car, and abducted her,” he said.

He also said that when the other three siblings tried to rescue their sister, the suspects beat them up.

A case was registered against unknown persons under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Section 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 364 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at Badalpur police station.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the police formed five teams to investigate the matter. “We found the statements of woman’s parents and siblings inconsistent. We scanned the woman’s call record details and found that she had been in touch with a man for two years. The woman recently bought a new SIM card,” he said.

Chander said this new mobile phone number’s location pinged in neighbouring Acheja village in Greater Noida. “The location was subsequently traced to Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Dankaur, Mathura and Agra and then it was found to be switched off,” he said.

Ankur Agarwal, additional DCP Noida Central, said the woman’s previous mobile phone’s location was active in Gonda. “A police team was sent to Gonda where the woman was found at her friend’s house,” he said. He said the woman had met the man through social media two years ago.

He added that she had caught a bus and gone to his place on Wednesday, and her family knew about it. However, the family hid the information. “We will take action against her family members for filing a false complaint and blocking the road in protest,” Agarwal said.

Police said it appeared the family faked the incident to cover up the woman’s elopement. Police have not taken any action against the woman and her friend as they are adults.

Chander said the police scanned multiple CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood but the suspects’ car was not spotted in anyone of them. The police then started investigation from other angles.

He said the woman’s uncle is an assistant sub-inspector in Delhi Police and had allegedly assisted the family in creating this plot. Chander said the sub-inspector will be questioned.

Vrinda Shukla, DCP, women’s safety, said that the woman’s family had also asked their minor children to lie and mislead the police. “They had also blocked NH-91 for two hours in protest. This had created a negative image of police among the public,” she said.