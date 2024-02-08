Farmers end protest on promise that a committee will look into their issues

Farmers from Noida, who have been protesting since December 18 demanding better compensation and rehabilitation facilities in lieu of land acquired by the government to develop the city of Noida, on Thursday ended their agitation after the Noida authority officials and the police assured them that a committee will be formed to look into their demands. The farmers had planned to march to Delhi on Thursday to protest in front of Parliament House and farmers belonging to different organisations and villages started gathering at Mahamaya flyover around noon to march from there towards the national capital. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The farmers are demanding 10% of the total land acquired for their families, permission to use residential land for commercial purposes, hiked land compensation for everyone who gave up land, better jobs and health benefits from the government.

But the Gautam Budh Nagar district authorities blocked their way at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Delhi-Noida Link Road and they staged a protest at the Sthal, blocking the key arterial road for the remainder of the day.

Finally, they were persuaded by police and officials of the Noida and district administration to end the agitation and returned to their homes on the assurance that their demands will be looked into.

“We decided to vacate the Delhi-Noida Link Road and return to our homes because the officials have assured us that they will address our demands. If they do not keep their word, then we will restart out protest,” said Sukhbir Yadav, who is leading the protest under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Ekta Sangh.

On September 20, 2023, farmers had ended their protest after the authority assured them that their demands will be accepted over the next few months. But they resumed their protest on December 18 after they realised that neither the state government nor the Noida authority is addressing their demands.

Since December 18, they have been protesting outside the Noida authority office in Sector 6. They announced a a protest march to Delhi on Thursday (February 8) after they realised that the Uttar Pradesh government is not paying heed to their demands.

“Noida authority officials have assured us that a joint committee will be formed to look into our issues and we are talking to senior police officers as well. We hope that the officials will help us in obtaining our demands,” said Yadav.

Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M said, “We are looking into the issues raised by farmers.”

Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner Laxmi Singh has been tasked to discuss the issues with a delegation of farmers and chalk out a strategy to end the agitation.

