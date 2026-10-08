:Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Manch) on Wednesday protested outside Noida authority’s Sector 96 office, demanding allotment of developed plots equivalent to 10% of land acquired from them for planned development.

Farmers also demanded that village land be exempted from mandatory map approval for construction.

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They saidnearly 13,000 farmers are yet to receive the benefit of the developed plots.

Police and Noida authority officials intervened and asked the protesters to move to the authority’s north gate to avoid disruption to traffic at the main entrance.

Vimal Tyagi, president of BKU (Manch), said, “The farmers had been raising the issue for a long time but their demands remained unresolved. We gave our land to the Noida Authority for planned development, but we have not been given developed plots. They say the matter has been forwarded to the state government. Since we gave our land to Noida, the authority should address our issues.”

Farmers also demanded that village land be exempted from mandatory map approval for construction.

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{{^usCountry}} Their demand for 64.7% additional compensation and 10% developed plots stems from the Allahabad High Court’s Gajraj judgment of October 2011. Farmers had challenged land acquisitions in Noida and Greater Noida, arguing that their land had been acquired at low compensation and later developed and allotted for residential, commercial and other projects at much higher values. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their demand for 64.7% additional compensation and 10% developed plots stems from the Allahabad High Court’s Gajraj judgment of October 2011. Farmers had challenged land acquisitions in Noida and Greater Noida, arguing that their land had been acquired at low compensation and later developed and allotted for residential, commercial and other projects at much higher values. {{/usCountry}}

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The high court ordered an additional 64.7% compensation over the amount already paid, along with developed residential plots equivalent to 10% of the acquired land. While the authority has paid the additional compensation, the developed plots have not been allotted, citing a shortage of land.

In February 2024, the UP government constituted a three-member high-powered committee to examine the issue. The committee included revenue board chairperson Rajneesh Dube, then Noida DM Manish Kumar and Meerut divisional commissioner Selva Kumari J. It examined the demands and submitted its report in August 2024.

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The committee said the demands were not found to be justified or practical based on documentary evidence and its analysis.

Kranti Shekhar, Noida Authority OSD, said, “The authority is in talks with the farmers to resolve their issues.”