F.I.R for murder, SC/ST Act filed in man’s death at high-rise Ghaziabad

Days after a man died after allegedly falling from a high-rise in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar, police have registered an FIR under sections for murder and criminal intimidation and levied provisions of the SC/ST Act, officials said on Tuesday after his family alleged that the family of a woman the victim wanted to marry was behind his death.

The incident took place on August 13 when the man allegedly fell off a building just over a kilometre away from his residence in Wave City Township, where he lived with his parents. (Representational image)

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“The FIR was registered late Monday night following a complaint by the victim’s mother, naming a woman aged about 20 years, her father, and her brother. The woman and the victim were friends,” said assistant commissioner of police (Ghaziabad) Siddharth Gautam, adding that, “So far, we have not come across any evidence to indicate a murder.”

In the FIR, seen by HT, the victim’s family has claimed that the woman’s family had visited them at their residence about a month ago and told the victim “not meet” their daughter and said they could not get married because of “a difference in the caste”.

They also alleged that the woman’s family beat up her son and threw him from the high-rise, alleging that they live in the building.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that they registered the FIR at the Kavi Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt, as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that they registered the FIR at the Kavi Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for murder, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt, as well as relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident took place on August 13 when the man allegedly fell off a building just over a kilometre away from his residence in Wave City Township, where he lived with his parents.

While, in the FIR, the family has claimed that he was 18, police said the victim was 20-year-old.

The ACP said that the autopsy report has revealed the cause of death is due to shock and haemorrhage due to the fall. “We are trying to ascertain if he fell from the 14th or 15th floor. The woman and her family members are being questioned,” he added.