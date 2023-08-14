Fire breaks out at Noida warehouse, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a private company’s home appliances warehouse in Sector 88 on Monday morning after an electricity transformer installed near the warehouse exploded, and its spark ignited a fire in the warehouse, said a fire officer, adding that because the generator was also on fire, the security guard was unable to turn on the warehouse’s firefighting system. No casualties were reported in the incident, said officers.

“On Monday at 7.34 am, the fire control room received information that a fire broke out at a warehouse located in B Block in Sector 88. Six fire tenders rushed to the scene and contained the fire in 40 minutes. An electricity transformer installed inside the warehouse boundary wall exploded, and the spark ignited a fire in the warehouse,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, adding, “Home appliances such as televisions and refrigerators kept on the ground floor and first floor were gutted in the fire.”

“At the time of the incident, the warehouse was closed, and only the security guard was in the building. He rushed to activate the firefighting system but found that the generator had also been destroyed in the fire,” said Yogendra Chaurasiya, fire officer, Phase-2.

He added, “The electricity department was directed to cut off the power supply, and the fire was doused.”

“The security guard said that when he heard a loud sound from the transformer, he rushed to the spot and was shocked to find its spark had ignited a fire in the warehouse. He called the owner first, then the police and fire department. By that time, the fire, which began on the ground floor, had spread to the first floor,” said a police officer.

Vindyachal Tiwari, station house officer, Phase-2, said, “No case has been registered. It’s unclear whether the transformer is owned by the company’s owner or the power department.”

This was the second incident when a fire broke out due to an electricity transformer installed near a warehouse. On July 14, a fire broke out at a shoemaking factory in Noida’s Sector 8, caused by an electric transformer explosion near the factory’s electrical panel, according to the police, who added that no injuries were reported.

