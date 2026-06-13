Fire erupts in Noida Sector 50 apartment, elderly couple rescued

NoidaAn octogenarian couple was rescued after a fire broke out on their fourth-floor house of an eight-storey residential building in Sector 50 on Thursday night, police said, adding that the fire began due to a short circuit. Fire officials said no injuries were reported and the blaze was brought under control within an hour and a half.

The fire had originated in the drawing room due to a short circuit, said police. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

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“On Thursday, at around 9.30 pm, the fire control room received information that a fire had broken out in a flat at Overseas Apartments in Sector 50,” said Yogendra Prasad, fire officer, Phase 3.

Upon receiving the information, fire engines from nearby fire stations were sent to the spot and it was found that the flat was locked from inside.

“As we noticed that the couple — an 86-year-old man and his 83-year-old wife — were standing in the balcony of their smoke-filled flat, we broke open the main entrance of their house, which had been bolted from the inside, and rescued them,” he added.

The fire had originated in the drawing room due to a short circuit, Prasad added.

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{{^usCountry}} “We also evacuated residents from other floors of the building and formed three teams to operate on the upper floors, at the site of the fire, and from the outside using a hydraulic platform,” said Prasad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We also evacuated residents from other floors of the building and formed three teams to operate on the upper floors, at the site of the fire, and from the outside using a hydraulic platform,” said Prasad. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition was found to be stable. They were later discharged, officials added.

The rescue operation and firefighting efforts continued for nearly one and a half hours before the fire was completely extinguished.