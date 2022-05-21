FIRs registered against customer, restaurant owner after altercation over bill in Noida

A Noida resident and the owner of a restaurant in Sector 29 on Friday night got into a spat over payment of the bill, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police said, adding they registered cases against both parties based on their complaints.

According to the police, the incident took place at the Punjabi Association Club restaurant in Sector 29. After the staff presented Ranveer Rawal with the bill, he had an altercation with the owner of the restaurant, Pankaj Sharma.

“Rawal had come to eat at the restaurant. After the staff presented him with the bill, he complained to Pankaj Sharma that the restaurant’s service was not good. He also asked Sharma for a discount,” said Manoj Kumar, in charge of Sector 20 police station.

The officer added that according to Rawal’s complaint, the matter escalated and the restaurant owner misbehaved with and hit him. He submitted a complaint against the owner at the Sector 20 police station. Following this, the owner also submitted a complaint at the police station against Rawal.

“Sharma alleged that Rawal forcibly asked for a discount on his food bill and, when he refused, misbehaved with him and the staffers of the restaurant. We have registered FIRs on both complaints against each party,” said the officer.

Police have booked Rawal and Sharma under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code. Officials added they are investigating the matter.