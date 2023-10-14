Five class 11 students of Noida school booked for assaulting, molesting female classmate

The Noida police have booked five boys studying in class 11 of a private school in Noida for allegedly assaulting and molesting a female classmate on the school premises on Friday, said senior police officers. According to the police, the 16-year-old girl’s parents submitted a complaint at the Sector 39 police station on Friday evening. (Representative Image)

According to the police, the 16-year-old girl’s parents submitted a complaint at the Sector 39 police station on Friday evening, regarding the incident that happened earlier in the afternoon.

“In the complaint, it has been alleged that the girl had a tiff with a boy in her class over a game they were playing. The boy allegedly slapped her, and later, four of his friends also joined him to allegedly assault her. The girl also alleged that one of the five boys touched her inappropriately,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police 1, Noida.

The matter was reported to the school authorities and management, following which the girl’s parents also arrived at the school and submitted a complaint against the boys, all aged 16 years.

A representative of the school said, on condition of anonymity, “The school is aware of the unfortunate incident on campus. The matter is being thoroughly investigated and addressed.”

“On the basis of the parents’ complaint, an FIR has been registered against the five minor boys, under charges of assault, sexual harassment, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation of the Indian Penal Code,” said Verma.

He said the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the school and the police will look through it.

“Allegations made against the students are being investigated following which further legal action will be taken,” said the ACP.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail