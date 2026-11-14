Food cart vendor killed after unidentified vehicle hits his cart in Greater Noida, case registered

A 45-year-old food cart vendor died after an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit his cart in Kulesara area of Greater Noida early on Friday morning. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the suspect, police said on Saturday. In the FIR accessed by HT, Sabir’s son Aman alleged that an unidentified vehicle, being driven rashly, hit his father near the hospital, leaving him seriously injured. (Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Sabir, a native of Soura Jabar village in Bihar's Purnia district, and earned a living by selling biryani. He lived on rent in Ecotech 2, Greater Noida and was taking his cart to Phase 2 at around 5.30 am on Friday when the accident took place near a hospital in Kulesara.

Sabir was taken to a nearby government hospital from where he was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital given the severity of his injuries. He died at around 5pm, his family said.

In the FIR accessed by HT, Sabir’s son Aman alleged that an unidentified vehicle, being driven rashly, hit his father near the hospital, leaving him seriously injured.

“The driver of an unknown vehicle, driving recklessly, hit my father, due to which he got injured. We took him to a nearby government hospital for treatment. From there, he was referred to a hospital in Delhi, where my father died during treatment,” Aman said in the complaint as he sought action against the driver.

As the investigation is underway, police said the vendor was moving on the wrong side of the road when the vehicle hit him. “A postmortem examination is underway, and we will also examine CCTV footage from the nearby area to establish the sequence of events,” an investigating officer, requesting anonymity, said.

Police have registered a case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). No arrests have been made so far; efforts are underway to trace the suspect, police officials said.