Four arrested in Gzb for ATM hacking: Cops

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday arrested four men from Sahibabad for allegedly hacking ATMs and cash deposit machines to steal money from banks in several cities, including Ghaziabad, Delhi and Mumbai. Officers said the suspects used electronic devices to temporarily disable machines and then removed cash trapped inside before fleeing.

The suspects primarily targeted ATMs and cash deposit kiosks located in relatively isolated spots in upscale neighbourhoods. (Representational image)

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Police identified the alleged kingpin as a 27-year-old resident of Shaheed Nagar in Ghaziabad. His three associates are aged 26, 30 and 34.

According to police, the four learnt the technique from a man they referred to as their “guru”, who died during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, they have allegedly targeted ATMs and cash deposit machines in several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Explaining their modus operandi, Amit Saxena, assistant commissioner of police, Sahibabad, said the suspects primarily targeted ATMs and cash deposit kiosks located in relatively isolated spots in upscale neighbourhoods.

“They would insert a smart plug device into the machine and use a mobile application to take control of its electronic system. When a customer initiated a withdrawal or cash deposit, they would switch off the machine before the cash was dispensed or deposited. Assuming the transaction had failed, the customer would leave,” Saxena said.

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{{^usCountry}} The suspects would then use screwdrivers and other tools to open the dispensing slot and remove the cash trapped inside the machine before escaping, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspects would then use screwdrivers and other tools to open the dispensing slot and remove the cash trapped inside the machine before escaping, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the main suspect had recently purchased a top-end Mahindra Scorpio N SUV, which has been seized. Officers also recovered ₹4 lakh in cash and are verifying documents related to a flat allegedly purchased in Delhi in the name of a relative.

“The suspects are believed to have committed similar offences in Mumbai and other cities. We will share details with the police concerned. Based on our investigation so far, we estimate they may have stolen around ₹1 crore,” Saxena said.

Police said the gang is suspected to have targeted ATMs and cash deposit kiosks of at least two banks in Sahibabad. Further investigation is underway.