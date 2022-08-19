Four killed as van collides with stationary vehicle on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Ghaziabad:Four members of a family were killed when the van they were travelling in collided with a stationary truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad on Thursday afternoon. Police said that by the time they reached the site, the truck driver had fled away with the vehicle.

Police said that the incident took place at around 1pm when the van coming from Haridwar and proceeding towards Rohtak in Haryana, met with the accident near Kushaliya village under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area.

Police identified the four victims as Sumit Kumar (34), his son Yagit, Tej Pal (48), and his wife Babli (40). They added that Sumit’s 10-year-old daughter Nikita was the lone survivor and was referred to a Delhi hospital for treatment.

“The girl is the only survivor and all the four victims died on the spot. They were coming from Haridwar and were headed to their hometown in Rohtak. When they reached Kushaliya, their van crashed into an unidentified stationary vehicle, suspected to be a truck,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

“The truck driver fled with the vehicle. We have deployed teams to trace the vehicle through CCTV footage installed on the DME. The driver of the unidentified vehicle will be nabbed soon. The families of the deceased have been informed,” SP Raja added.

On September 6 last year, five persons, including two minors were killed when their car collided head-on with a mini truck on the DME. The accident also took place under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area in Ghaziabad.

On May 25, a man and a woman were killed and four others were injured when a van overturned on the DME under the jurisdiction of Masuri police station area and police said that the driver lost control in order to avoid a two-wheeler.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers are banned from entering the DME.

Ghaziabad traffic police officials said that they have already banned the entry of two and three-wheelers on the expressway and violators have to cough up a fine of ₹20,000.

“There is a regular drive which is conducted by the traffic police and about 250 challans are being issued on a daily basis. There is also strict enforcement against stationary vehicles. They are challaned for violating the ‘no parking’ norms. The drives will be strengthened,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, superintendent of police (traffic).