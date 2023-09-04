Four booked for ruckus at Greater Noida West high-rise

Four men were booked on Monday for creating a disturbance at a high-rise in Greater Noida West, police said, adding that a video of one of them trying to jump from the seventh floor and the others trying to rescue him was widely shared on social media, prompting the police to register a case at the Bisrakh police station on Monday.

A screen grab from a video shows the two of the men on the seventh floor balcony and two sitting on the ledge, at Supertech Ecovillage 3, around midnight on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The incident reportedly took place at Supertech Ecovillage 3 under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida West on Sunday night, police said.

Bisrakh station house officer Anil Rajput said, “A video of four young men creating a ruckus at a Greater Noida West high-rise society surfaced on social media platforms on Monday morning. Taking cognizance of the video, the men were identified and summoned to Bisrakh police station for questioning.”

“During the investigation, it came to fore that one of them, Yogesh Sharma, who works at a private bank, lives in a rented flat in Supertech Ecovillage 3. On Sunday night he called over his friends Akash, a resident of Modinagar in Ghaziabad, Manoj Sharma, a resident of Bulandshahr, and Akash Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, to celebrate his birthday,” said Rajput.

“At the birthday party, they allegedly consumed alcohol and we were told that Yogesh’s shirt fell off the balcony, where two of them were sitting and Yogesh was trying to retrieve that when he started to fall and the others quickly rescued him,” he said.

”The entire incident took place around midnight and no ruckus or disturbance was reported by the society residents. The men are being questioned till evening.”

Police said when society members heard loud voices, they came out and someone recorded the video. In a 1.13 minute video, three friends could be heard counselling their friend, who sat on the ledge of a window.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Central Noida assistant commissioner of police Ramesh Chand Pandey said, “No complaint has been received in the matter, but for disturbing the peace, a case under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of CrPC was registered at Bisrakh police station on Monday. Three of them work at a private bank, while the fourth one works at a call centre.”

