Four on two motorcycles killed as UP roadways bus driver faints while driving

Four persons on two motorcycles were killed after a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus driver fell unconscious while driving -- after suffering an attack of some sort-- and hit two motorbikes coming from the opposite side in Dankaur locality of Greater Noida on Wednesday afternoon, said police, adding that at the time of the incident, around 20 people on board the bus and they escaped unhurt.

The UPSRTC bus was heading towards Bulandshahr from Dankaur, when its driver Devendra suffered an attack of some sort and fell unconscious and the bus rammed the bikes. (HT Photo)

Dankaur station house officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said, “The deceased were Karan, 35, a resident of Sikandarabad; Sunil, 30, a resident of Dhamni village in Bualndshahr; Madan, 35, a resident of Mirzapur; Kamlesh, 30, died while undergoing treatment.”

“On Wednesday around 1pm, the UPSRTC bus was heading towards Bulandshahr from Dankaur, when its driver Devendra suffered an attack of some sort and fell unconscious, thus losing control of the vehicle while approaching the main road from Mandi Shyam Nagar Bridge in Dankaur. The bus then rammed two bikes coming from the opposite side,” said Singh, adding that the collision was such that both motorcycles were completely damaged and two bikers, Karan and Sunil, riding on one of the bikes, died on the spot.

Police were alerted on the emergency helpline number 112, and a team from Dankaur police station rushed to the spot.

“Two of the injured men -- Madan and Kamlesh -- were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Madan died while undergoing treatment and Kamlesh was referred to another hospital, where he later died,” said the SHO.

Singh said, “After hitting the motorcycles, the bus stopped as both the bikes got stuck under the bus and the driver’s leg mistakenly applied the brakes. The driver fell unconscious towards the window side. The driver’s condition is being checked to ascertain why he fell unconscious and what kind of attack he had suffered. He is out of danger for now.”

All 20 passengers who were on the bus are also safe, said the SHO.

NP Singh, assistant regional manager, UPSRTC Noida depot, said, “We were informed that the bus belongs to the Bulandshahr depot.”

When asked what measures the roadways was taking to ensure the well-being of its drivers, Singh said, “At the Noida depot, we have 350 bus drivers, and we have made them health cards. According to the protocols, a group of five to 10 drivers are sent to the district hospital for routine check-ups every week.”

“Around a week ago, a driver from the Noida depot was diagnosed with an eye ailment, and he was allowed a month of bed rest. Only on the doctor’s advise will he be allowed to rejoin duty,” said NP Singh.

The UPSRTC bus drivers are doing a 12-hour work shift, and after finishing their shift, every driver is advised to take rest for at least four hours. Bulandshahr bus depot comes under Ghaziabad.

HT tried to contact the officials of the Bulandshahr depot and the regional manager of UPSRTC, Ghaziabad, but they did not respond to calls for comment. Police said a case of death by negligence and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code will be registered after receiving a complaint from the family members of the deceased.