Four repairing drain killed as wall collapses in Noida’s Sector 21, one held for negligence

Four people were killed and eight others injured after the boundary wall of a residential township in Noida’s Sector 21 collapsed on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that the incident took place near Block B of Jalvayu Vihar apartments where a drain repair work was underway next to the boundary wall that collapsed.

A total of 12 people were cleaning the drain, as part of the repair works undertaken by contractors hired by the Noida authority, when the wall collapsed on them around 9.45am, trapping five under the debris.

Sanjeev Singh, 28, one of the workers, said, “We came in to work around 9am and saw that the boundary wall was tilting towards the drain. We informed our contractor about this but he asked us to continue with the cleaning work and said he would “take care of it” in case something happens. We started cleaning the drain, and, about 45 minutes later, the wall collapsed on us.”

“Seven of us were outside the drain and we ran to save our lives. But five workers, including my nephew and brother, were trapped under the debris. We rushed back to help them and started removing the debris with our bare hands,” said Singh, a resident of Badaun district.

The workers asked bystanders to call the police and soon, a police team, a rescue team from the fire department and several ambulances arrived at the spot.

“A 40-metre stretch of the boundary wall collapsed around 9.45am when workers were cleaning the drain adjacent to it. Police teams were rushed to the spot and multiple bulldozers and cranes were used to remove the debris and rescue the trapped victims,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

Five people were rescued from under the debris, said police. “While three were sent to the district hospital in Sector 30, two were sent to a private hospital in Sector 27. The district hospital later told us that two of the three people were brought dead while the third person is undergoing treatment there. The two victims taken to the private hospital were declared dead on arrival,” said the DCP.

He said the families of the deceased were informed about the incident and bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

Of the four deceased, two are minors. The deceased were identified as Amit Yadav (17), a resident of Vicholna village, Badaun; Dharm Veer (15) of Saung village, Sambhal; Pushpendra Singh (25) of Vicholna village, Badaun; and, Pannalal (25), of Vicholna village, Badaun.

The fifth person trapped under the debris was identified as Pappu (25), a resident of Vicholna village, Badaun.

Dr Pawan Kumar, chief medical superintendent, district hospital, said, “Three people were brought to the hospital around 10.15am, and two were declared dead on arrival, while the third, Pappu, sustained a fracture to his right thigh and is under treatment. He is stable, and his recovery will take three to four weeks.”

VB Joshi, spokesperson, Kailash Hospital said, “Two workers were brought to the hospital around 10.15am and the doctors declared them dead on arrival.”

The seven workers who sustained minor injuries were identified as Pankaj Singh (22), Sanjeev Singh, (28), Nanhe Singh (25),Vinod Singh (27),Deepak (28), all residents of Vicholna village, Badaun, and Rishipal (28), resident of Saung village in Sambhal district, and Jogendra (26) resident of Bamori village, Badaun.

The rescue operation lasted for about 20 minutes, said officials. “By 10.30am, we ensured that all those trapped under the debris were rescued. The area has been cordoned off to the public,” said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar fire department, said, “Over two dozen personnel of the fire department were involved in the rescue operations. The depth of the drain was about three feet where the workers were trapped. The rescue operations took about half an hour.”

Deepak Singh, district coordinator of 108 (ambulance service) helpline, said they received a call around 10am from a bystander in Sector 21. “Ambulances were rushed to the spot and a huge crowd had gathered by the time we arrived there. Several locals were trying to remove the debris by hand. But police intervened and used earthmovers and cranes to remove the debris and rescue the victims,” he said.

Based on a complaint given by injured worker Sanjeev Singh, a case was registered at the Sector 20 police station against two suspects -- manpower sub-contractor Gul Mohammad, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi, and work contractor Sundar Yadav, a resident of Hoshiarpur village, Noida.

The two have been booked under sections 304 (death due to negligence), 337 (injury due to negligence), 338 (grievous hurt due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 14 (1) (punishment for employing child) of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

“Mohammad supplied workers to contractor Yadav. Mohammad was detained and arrested from Sector 20 on Tuesday but Yadav is on the run and efforts are on to arrest them,” said DCP Chander.

