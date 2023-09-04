4 men seen in viral video after getting drunk booked: Greater Noida cops

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida police on Monday booked xfour young men who figured in a widely-circulated video in which three of them appeared to be dissuading the fourth person from jumping off the apartment building, police said. They were also summoned for questioning and later placed under arrest.

Police said there was no formal complaint filed by other residents of the apartment complex and a case under the criminal procedure code was filed (Screengrab)

The incident took place at Supertech Ecovillage 3 under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida West on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

Bisrakh station house officer Anil Rajput said a video of the four men creating a ruckus at a Greater Noida West apartment complex surfaced on social media platforms on Monday morning. “Taking cognizance of the video, the youths were identified and summoned to Bisrakh police station for questioning,” he said

SHO Rajput said Yogesh Sharma, who has rented an apartment at Supertech Ecovillage 3, invited his three friends over to celebrate his birthday. Two of them were bankers, the third worked at a call centre.

“While celebrating his birthday, they allegedly consumed an alcoholic beverage, and it was informed that Yogesh’s shirt fell on the balcony, where two of them were spotted sitting in the viral video.” the SHO said

The SHO added that a resident appeared to have shot the video around Sunday midnight. There was no dispute with any of the residents.

Police said when society members heard loud voices, they came out and someone recorded the video. In a 1.13-minute video, it was spotted and heard that three friends were counselling his friend.

Central Noida assistant commissioner of police Ramesh Chand Pandey said: “No complaint has been received but a case under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of CrPC was registered at Bisrakh police station on Monday. Three of them work at a private bank, while the fourth one works at a call centre.”