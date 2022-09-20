Friend arrested for murdering 33-year-old woman over suspicion of affair in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad Police on Tuesdayarrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly murdering a 33-year-old woman on September 16 at her flat in Deen Dayal Puri area.

The body was discovered the same day when one of the neighbours found that the main door of the victim’s flat was latched from outside. When he opened the door, he found the woman dead and immediately informed the police around 11am. Police said the body bore several injury marks, including a severe blow to her head.

Police identified the suspect as one Nadeem Ahmad, who belongs to Moradabad and owns a fruit juice shop in Meerut, and said he was friends with the victim, Asha Devi, who was estranged from her husband and living by herself. Policeused electronic surveillance to discover that the two spoke regularly on the phone. They also tracked his mobile phone and found he was in the area on the night of the murder.Police then tracked Nadem by way of electronic surveillance to Moradabad, where he fled after the incident.

Police said that on the night of murder, Nadeem visited Asha and decided to stay the night. Around 3am, he woke up and attacked her with an axe he had bought in Meerut, police added.

“Nadeem and Asha had been friends for the past one year. Of late, Nadeem was suspicious that Asha had become friends with another man. Nadeem then planned to murder her and brought an axe to her house on the night of murder,” Alok Dubey, circle officer (city 2), said.

Dubey said Nadeem assaulted Asha several times, including on the head, with the axe, after which he took off his blood-stained clothes, changed into a fresh set he had brought with him, and fled with Asha’s mobile phone and the axe.

Police said he threw away the axe and the clothes in the dense vegetation around a nearby bypass road. Police recovered them after his arrest.

Nadeem was booked for murder and destruction of evidence, police said, adding sections 201 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code were added to the original FIR filed in the case on September 17 at Nandgram police station.

