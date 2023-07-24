GB Nagar warns people of possible flooding as Hindon, Yamuna waters rise

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Monday issued an alert about possible flooding in low-lying areas owing to a surge in river Hindon as well as the Yamuna.

People in Purana Haibatpur village in Greater Noida leave their flooded homes on Monday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The administrative officials and local police reached out to residents on Monday and made announcements through loudspeakers urging them leave their houses for safer places.

The current water level in Hindon, at Ghaziabad barrage, is 201.15 metres, just a few metres short of the danger mark of 205.8 metres. The water discharge in the river on Monday evening was 28,066 cusecs, said Uttar Pradesh irrigation department officials.

At Okhla barrage, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 199.35 metres on Monday evening and the water discharge in the river was recorded at 192,117 cusecs. The danger level of the river is 200.60 metres, said irrigation department officials.

Officials attributed the rise in the river to heavy rainfall in Saharanpur district since last week that led to more water being discharged into Hindon. The downpour in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is leading to the Yamuna rising again, they said.

Irrigation department executive engineer (Gautam Budh Nagar) Binod Kumar Singh said, “There has been a surge in the water level of river Hindon and Yamuna. After the water level started increasing on Sunday, advisory was issued to residents to vacate low-lying areas near the river banks.”

Data released by the GB Nagar administration reveals that eight villages of Dadri, Sadar and Jewar have been flood-affected at present and 602 people from these villages have been displaced. Also, 430 animals have been evacuated and moved to safer places. The other affected villages are Chhajarsi, Chotpur, Haivatpur, Kulesara, Suthiyana.

Additional district magistrate (finance), Gautam Budh Nagar, Atul Kumar said, “Since the water level started to increase, the district administration has been issuing advisory to residents in the low-lying areas near the Hindon. On Monday, GB Nagar police appraised the residents of possible flooding through public announcements and requested them to evacuate the area. Eight medical teams have been pressed into action and 15 shelter homes are currently operational to house the displaced. All amenities, including food, drinking water, and medication, is being provided.”

On Sunday, as many as 200 people from five villages in the low-lying areas near Hindon banks were evacuated by the district administration and sent to shelter homes.

