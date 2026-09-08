Gautam Budh Nagar excise dept tightens checks on liquor retailers

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar’s excise department has directed its field staff to tighten checks on liquor retailers and prevent overcharging and sales beyond permitted hours, officials said.

“Zero tolerance will be maintained in cases of overcharging, and strict action will be taken against licensees if liquor is found being sold above the prescribed price. Retailers have also been told to strictly adhere to the permitted operating hours. Any sale of liquor after the prescribed closing time, particularly during the night, will invite action against the concerned licensee,” said district excise officer Subodh Kumar.

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The department has simultaneously tightened requirements for shop staff, making police verification of all salesmen working at liquor outlets mandatory.

Additionally, the department has directed retailers to ensure that all sales are recorded through point-of-sale (POS) machines and that their stock and sales registers are updated in line with POS transactions.

According to officials, excise inspectors have been asked to conduct regular inspections in their respective areas and ensure strict compliance with the directions through enforcement action.

The latest instructions cover some of the key points being monitored by the department at retail liquor outlets, including pricing, operating hours, staff verification, electronic billing and availability of prescribed products.