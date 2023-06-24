Noida observes drive against drug abuse, to continue till June 26

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has initiated a drive against drug abuse in Noida, which will run until June 26, officials said. The campaign is part of the Government of India’s “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,” an initiative aimed at creating a drug-free nation.

As part of the drive, officials conducted awareness sessions for residents, including those involved in medicine and other businesses, to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of the drive, officials conducted awareness sessions for residents, including those involved in medicine and other businesses, to educate them about the dangers of drug abuse.

District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Manish Kumar Verma, said, “People should quit smoking, drinking, consuming tobacco and abuse of other drug substances. Instead, they should be addicted towards working hard, earning money, and living a healthy lifestyle.”

The district administration has planned awareness campaigns at various public locations throughout the city to disseminate the message. During the drive, people will be advised against drug abuse and encouraged to take a pledge against it, officials said.