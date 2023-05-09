Anil Dujana gang member’s property attached by Gautam Budh Nagar police

The Gautam Budh Nagar police attached a property worth ₹1.57 crore belonging to an alleged gang member of gangster Anil Dujana on Tuesday.

The attached property is estimated to be worth ₹ 1.57 crore. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the attached property belongs to Chandrapal Pradhan and is located in Babavad village in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Gangster Act imposed by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Dujana and his accomplices, including Pradhan, in 2019, Pradhan’s farmhouse located in Bambavad village in Badalpur area of Greater Noida, estimated to be worth ₹1.57 crore, was attached on Tuesday. The farmhouse is spread across 1.2820 hectares,” according to a police official statement.

Previously, the police had attached Anil Dujana’s and other gang members’ properties worth ₹2.30 crore. Following Tuesday’s action, the police have attached a total of ₹3.87 crore in property belonging to Dujana and his gang members.

Pradhan is a member of Anil Dujana’s gang, according to Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police in Noida.

“Pradhan is out on bail and is one of Dujana’s close associates and gang members. While the land on which the farmhouse is built is Pradhan’s ancestral property, the farmhouse is built with funds raised by gang members through crimes committed by them, mostly extortion,” said the DCP.

Anil Nagar, 43, alias Anil Dujana, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Meerut on May 4. He was listed as one of the most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh, with 65 heinous crimes registered against him across several districts in western Uttar Pradesh, including 18 murders.

Dujana was from the village of Dujana in Greater Noida’s Badalpur area.

