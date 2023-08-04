Noida:Paras Tierea AOA booked for negligence after woman dies in lift mishap

The Gautam Budh Nagar police has booked eight people, including four representatives of the apartment owners’ association (AOA) of Paras Tierea housing society in Sector 137, in connection with the death of an elderly woman, who entered the lift of the high-rise tower from the eighth floor on Thursday evening and it went into a free fall.

Following the incident, residents of the society gathered in the common area demanding action against those responsible. (Sunil Ghosh/Ht Photo)

In view of the incident, a group of residents on Friday wrote to the Noida authority CEO Lokesh M requesting him to depute an official to “take over the affairs of the society”.

On Thursday evening, 73-year-old Sushila Devi, a resident of Paras Tierea society, had taken the lift in Tower 24 to go from her residence on the eighth floor to the second floor, when the lift allegedly malfunctioned and fell, leading to the woman’s death, a complaint submitted by the woman’s son Devesh Kumar said.

“Sushila lived with her son, daughter-in-law and husband on the eighth floor since the past five years. The family had recently bought another flat in the same tower on the second floor where renovation was being carried out. On Thursday, Devi had taken the lift to go to the new flat when the mishap occurred,” said DN Mishra, a relative of the family.

The complaint submitted by Kumar said, “Around 4.15pm on Thursday, my mother took the lift from eighth floor to to the second floor and 15 minutes later, my father also reached the second floor but did not find my mother there. He tried to call her but there was no response. He went to the ground floor and asked the security guard but he too had not seen my mother. When asked to show the CCTV footage of the lobby, the security guard was unable to do so. My father informed me and the family looked for my mother all over the society’s common area, park and other places but could not find her.”

“We then returned to Tower 24 and asked the liftman to open the doors of the lobby lift. He told us that the lift had gone on the 25th floor, but the tower has only 24 floors and the 25th floor is the terrace. On reaching the 25th floor by stairs, we found that the lift had stopped there and the liftman did not have any tool to open the door,” he said.

The complaint further said with great difficulty, the exhaust fan of the lift was opened and the liftman entered the lift from the top to find the victim unconscious with injuries all over her body.

“My mother was brought out of the lift through the exhaust cavity and was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” Kumar said.

In his complaint, Kumar further said, “On checking the basement, we found the lift chain broken and upon going upstairs to the lift control room, we found the lift cable broken as well. My mother’s death is due to the criminal negligence of eight people and police should take strict action against those who are found guilty.”

Following the incident, residents of the society gathered in the common area demanding action against those responsible.

Later, on the basis of Kumar’s complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sector 142 police station under sections 304A (death due to negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery). “The FIR has been registered against three officials of the maintenance agency, four members of the AOA and the lift manufacturing company. Investigation is underway and no arrest has been made so far,” said Rajeev Dixit, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

He added the deceased’s body was handed over to the family around 3pm Friday after a post-mortem examination. “The autopsy report is awaited,” he said.

A group of residents from the society met Noida authority CEO Lokesh M on Friday.

“We have submitted a letter to the CEO, apprising him about the unfortunate incident. We have requested him to appoint a competent official to take over the daily affairs of the society, carry out immediate safety and security audit and dissolve the Paras Tierea AOA,” said Mukesh, a resident.

Lokesh M said, “We met with the Paras society residents and I have asked my staff to look into the issues raised by residents with regard to lift maintenance and the role of AOA.”

Meanwhile, the incident has raised concerns among residents of high-rise society who use elevators in their day-to-day lives.

“Lifts mishaps keep increasing in the city. Accountability needs to be set with proper governing laws for lifts so that such incidents can be avoided in the future,” said Rajiva Singh, president of Noida Federation of Apartment Owner’s Association (NOFAA).

