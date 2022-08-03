Gautam Budh Nagar police response time tops Uttar Pradesh for over a year

Noida: Gautam Budh Nagar district’s police response vehicles (PRV) have recorded the best response time across the state’s 75 districts for the 13th consecutive month since July 2021, according to the latest data from Uttar Pradesh Police.

The response time in Gautam Budh Nagar in July this year was about five minutes and four seconds in urban areas and six minutes and 54 seconds in rural areas. The average response time of the district was six minutes and 13 seconds, which was highest across the state.

Gautam Budh Nagar was followed by Siddharthnagar district with an average response time of six minutes and 31 seconds, while Shamli district was at third spot with an average response time of six minutes and 58 seconds.

“The response time is slightly higher in rural areas because distances are more. However, we try to ensure that we respond at the earliest. In case of any network issues, our social media handles are also very quick to respond to messages over Twitter or SMS,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), nodal officer for 112 PRV fleet.

In July, a total of 17,909 calls were made to the 112 emergency number at an average of around 400-450 events daily. The emergency calls are received by 65 cars and 50 two-wheelers across the district that has over 500 personnel attending to emergencies. This includes six women PRVs especially for addressing women’s safety-related complaints. There are also six PRVs for highway response, which includes four vehicles stationed along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and two along the Yamuna Expressway.

Officials said that to ensure quick response and technical assistance, personnel deployed with PRVs are periodically given an 18-day fresher course training as well as a nine-day refresher course training every six months.

In July, vehicles from Gautam Budh Nagar were also awarded ‘PRV of the day’ on three occasions. On July 4, a PRV under Surajpur police station managed to save a life after it quickly reached the spot where a man had fallen from his terrace. It rushed the injured man to a hospital in quick time.

On July 20, the PRV under Expressway police station reached the spot of an accident where an unknown vehicle had hit a mini truck from behind. The mini truck driver was seriously injured and was still inside the vehicle when the PRV team extracted him and took him to hospital.

In another similar incident on July 22, a mini truck driver, along with three other injured people, were rescued by a PRV from Dadri police station area.