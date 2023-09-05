Noida registers first dengue-related death this year

Gautam Budh Nagar recorded its first dengue death of the season on Monday, when a 28-year-old woman died of the vector-borne disease at a private hospital, bringing the district’s dengue tally to 289, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Akshita Singh, a homoeopathic doctor who lived in Sector 122, Noida.

“The deceased woman was admitted to Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 on September 1 and succumbed to the disease on Monday evening. The woman had no other comorbidities and died due to dengue,” said Shruti Verma, district malaria officer. She added that ten new dengue cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Following the death, the district health department met with the Sector 122 Residents’ Welfare Association and conducted an awareness campaign to inform residents about mosquito-breeding sites and how to avoid them.

She added that the health department has deployed five teams across the district to conduct awareness campaigns and destroy any containers found breeding mosquito larvae.

“On Tuesday, health department workers conducted awareness activities at a school in Sector 66 and in the village of Sabota in Jewar. A total of 353 houses were checked, with two breeding larvae discovered and cleared by the health department,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer.

