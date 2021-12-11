Gautam Budh Nagar to get its first govt nursing college in Greater Noida

The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida will soon start the first government nursing college in Gautam Budh Nagar as the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council has granted permission to start the BSc nursing course at the institute and admissions for the same will begin next month, said officials.

The nursing college has been named College Of Nursing, GIMS, and would be affiliated to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Lucknow, which will be conducting the entrance exams for admissions to the 60 seats in the nursing college.

“We had applied to the council to get permission for running the nursing course earlier this year. Four faculty members have also been appointed, for which interviews were conducted last month. The establishment of this institute will benefit the medical fraternity and also provide more employment to nursing aspirants in the state as well as Delhi-NCR,” said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS.

Gupta also informed that GIMS has gotten the approval to start admissions for the third batch of MBBS students, for which 100 students will be admitted in the next academic session. “We have also applied to the directorate of medical education for permission to start postgraduate MD/MS courses at the institute,” he said.

The institute will also start a paramedical college with 40 seats soon, added Gupta.

“We are under the process of getting approval to start courses under paramedical college as well, wherein 20 seats each will be for radiology and pathology courses. This is being done with an aim of providing more experienced staff in the field of paramedics,” he said.

GIMS started operations in February 2016 and is affiliated to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Since 2019, MBBS course with 100 seats is being offered here along with other post graduate (diplomate of national board) courses.