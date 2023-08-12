Men climb atop moving car in Noida, get 23,500 traffic fine

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police imposed a fine of ₹23,500 on the owner of a car after a video surfaced on social media that showed two men climbing atop the moving vehicle.

A video grab of the stunt that was shared on social media recently. (SOURCED)

Traffic police officers informed that an e-challan was generated through the integrated security and traffic management system after the vehicle came on the police radar on Saturday.

The deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Anil Kumar said, “This is one of the several cases from Noida in which people can be seen flouting traffic rules and engaging in stunts, merely to gain social media attention. Action has been taken against the offenders in the past. A similar incident came to fore on Saturday, wherein two suspects climbed atop a car and made a video of the act.”

The DCP further said, “The WagonR car came up on the police scanner and an e-challan of ₹23,500 was generated against the vehicle owner for violating traffic rules. We are on the lookout for the car.”

Incidents of people performing stunts on moving cars were reported from Noida in the past as well, and they too were punished with fines, said police.

