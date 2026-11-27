GREATER NOIDA:The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has directed Noida and Greater Noida authorities to inspect road safety works at accident-prone locations and submit photographs as evidence of completed measures.

Officials have been asked to identify work that has been completed but not recorded as well as measures that are still pending. (HT Archive) more less

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Officials have been asked to identify work that has been completed but not recorded as well as measures that are still pending.

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“The authorities must physically inspect accident-prone stretches, verify the work and complete pending measures on time. Reducing road accidents and deaths requires collective efforts by all departments,” additional district magistrate (administration) Sanjay Kumar Pandey said in a statement on Thursday.

The direction comes amid concerns over road accident deaths and the need to address vulnerable stretches through better road engineering, enforcement and emergency response, officials said.

Between January and August 2025, Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 797 road accidents, leaving 311 people dead and 585 injured, according to traffic police data reported in September last year. During the same period in 2024, the district recorded 714 accidents and 304 deaths. Overspeeding was identified as a major cause.

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{{^usCountry}} In January 2026, authorities identified 35 new black spots, in addition to 152 locations already listed accident-prone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In January 2026, authorities identified 35 new black spots, in addition to 152 locations already listed accident-prone. {{/usCountry}}

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The directions cover road signs, lane markings, reflectors and dividers, as well as speed-control measures at black spots and other vulnerable stretches.

The administration has also called for regular checks of school transport vehicles, including their fitness, drivers’ eligibility and presence of attendants in vehicles ferrying children. Action has also been directed against vehicles violating prescribed safety standards.

Officials said the health department, hospitals and police have been asked to coordinate to ensure timely medical assistance to accident victims. Hospitals identified under the PM Rahat scheme have been directed to provide cashless treatment to eligible victims, while officials have been asked to ensure that cases are promptly entered on the e-DAR portal.

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The administration has also called for stronger enforcement against drunk driving, speeding, illegal parking and violations of helmets and seatbelts rules, while reiterating the district’s target of reducing fatalities under the zero-fatality district programme.

“Pending hit-and-run compensation cases must be disposed of on priority. Officials should expedite the process and ensure that affected families receive compensation and all other admissible benefits without administrative delays. Any negligence in processing these cases or extending assistance to the victims’ families will not be tolerated,” Pandey added.