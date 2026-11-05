GB Nagar admin takes Wish Town residents’ grievances to Noida authority

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has taken up the grievances of residents of Jaypee Wish Town in Sector 134 with the Noida authority, following a nearly fortnight-long protest over maintenance-related issues and safety concerns, officials said. The intervention came amid fresh building safety concerns after a portion of concrete and plaster fell from a tower at Jaypee Klassic society on Tuesday morning, striking a school van. (HT Archive)

The intervention came amid fresh building safety concerns after a portion of concrete and plaster fell from a tower at Jaypee Klassic society on Tuesday morning, striking a school van that had arrived near the entrance to pick up children.

Manoj Jha, a resident of the society, said Tuesday’s incident highlighted the risk and deteriorating external structures in residential towers.

“Fortunately, no child was injured when the plaster fell on the van, but a major accident could happen here at any time. There are areas where a large piece of plaster falling from a building could seriously injure someone,” he said.

According to district administration officials, on Wednesday residents sought intervention of the Noida authority’s additional chief executive officer in a letter over their multiple grievances, including safety.

The communication, accessed by HT, followed the sub-divisional magistrate’s visit to the protest site along with the SHO of Sector 135 police station on Tuesday (November 3) after plaster fell on the van.

“Residents’ concerns have been communicated to the Noida authority, and it has been requested to ensure that the issues are addressed as per the applicable rules,” said SDM Sadar Ashutosh Gupta.

Residents, including senior citizens and women, who had been staging a protest since October 23 over maintenance related issues and safety concerns, submitted their request during Tuesday’s interaction.

Later, they also submitted a complaint at the Sector 135 police station following Tuesday’s incident at Tower KIassic-01, seeking registration of an FIR, a structural safety audit of the tower and preservation of CCTV footage.

“While two of the residents’ key demands concerning the proposed increase in shared area maintenance (SAM) charges and transfer-related NOCs have been taken up following authority’s intervention, several other concerns including safety remain unresolved. The issue of falling plaster and incomplete repair work has added to residents’ safety concerns. Residents want accountability from the builder and a time-bound resolution of all pending issues. The Authority has also issued directions to the builder, and we expect these to be implemented in letter and spirit,” said Kosmos Apartment Owners’ Association president Brijesh Singh.

Attempts to reach Suraksha Realty Limited CEO for comment, including a message seeking his response, did not elicit a reply till the time of filing this report.

As per AOA, the township in Sector 134 has an estimated residential population of around 20,000 families.