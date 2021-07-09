Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GB Nagar: BKU members protest against fuel, LPG cylinder price hike

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Noida Different factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday protested the rising fuel and cooking gas prices, at several places in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Many carried empty LPG cylinders, arrived in tractors and shouted slogans against the Union government.

Parvinder Yadav, president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BKU-Kranti, said, “The rising prices have affected farmers. We are unable to drive tractors as diesel is costly. The farming cost has increased, and the outcome also is not satisfactory... Earlier, BJP leaders used to protest against price rises. However, now that they are in the government, the inflation is not in check.”

Sunil Pradhan, spokesperson of BKU-Tikait, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “A lot of people have lost jobs in the Covid-induced lockdown. This has put their household budget in a state of disarray... The state government must take measures to create employment rather than increasing the commodity prices so frequently.”

BKU-Tikait workers protested at Noida’s Mahamaya flyover, Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk, and the sub-registrar’s office in Jewar, from 10am to 12:15pm. Meanwhile, BKU-Kranti members protested at Noida Sector 19, and later submitted a memorandum to the Noida city magistrate, Uma Shankar Singh, demanding that the Uttar Pradesh government address the issue at the earliest.

Uma Shankar Singh said, “We have received the memorandum and will forward it to the Uttar Pradesh government. Only the government can address these issues/demands.”

The traffic was not affected in the Mahamaya flyover area during the protest, said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar. “We had deployed a traffic police team there. The traffic movement was not affected as the protesters were on the roadside.”

