GB Nagar court orders FIR against 7 cops for arresting man on ‘false’ charges

The chief judicial magistrate of the Surajpur district court has ordered the Gautam Budh Nagar police to register a case against seven of its personnel, including the in-charge of Sector 113 police station Sharad Kant Sharma, after a resident of Sorkha village in Noida filed a petition before the court alleging that her son was picked up by the police on false charges and later sent to jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court in its order said it has been found that the accused policemen had picked up Jagesh, a resident of Sorkha village, from his home and sent him to jail in a false case.

Jagesh’s mother Veervati in her plea said on the night of August 10, Jagesh had a fight with her brother and the police were informed about it. They reached the spot and left after resolving the matter between the parties. However, around 5am the next morning, Veervati alleged that policemen Sector 113 station reached her house and picked up Jagesh.

“Jagesh was arrested and sent to jail on the false charges of robbery and theft. A report submitted by the police stated that Jagesh was picked up from another location. But footage from a CCTV camera near my home shows that he was picked up from my house,” the complainant said. The woman appealed to the court to register a case and order appropriate actions against the policemen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Finding merit in her plea, the court ordered that a case be registered against Sector 113 police station in-charge Sharad Kant, sub-inspectors Sunil Kumar, Arun Kumar Verma, Avesh Malik, and Chandrashekhar Balyan, and constables Rohit Sharma and Rohit Kumar.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police later insisted that they arrested the accused, Jagesh, because there was “proper evidence against him”.

“The accused was arrested after proper investigations and production of evidence against him. His involvement was found in an incident of robbery along with other accomplices. We will move our application before the court to reconsider the facts and evidence that we have,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON