GB Nagar Police starts 'anti-romeo' drive to ensure safety of women in district
noida news

GB Nagar Police starts ‘anti-romeo’ drive to ensure safety of women in district

Personnel from the women safety wing of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police will carry out patrolling across the district and issue warning cards to people, if they misbehave or tease women. Further action will be taken, depending on the nature of the crime, said the officials
On Saturday, a team of women safety team personnel carried out patrolling near major temples, schools and other crowded places in the district.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 01:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Friday launched a concerted ‘Anti-Romeo’ drive in the district to ensure the safety of women at public places, outside educational institutions, and Metro stations among others, said the officials on Saturday.

The drive will conclude on April 15, said the officials, adding that personnel from the women safety wing of the Gautam Budh Nagar Police will carry out patrolling across the district and issue warning cards to people, if they misbehave or tease women. Further action will be taken, depending on the nature of the crime, they added.

“In view of the upcoming festivals, the Gautam Budh Nagar Police’s women safety wing has been put on alert, and will ensure the safety of women. The ‘Anti-Romeo’ drive has started at crowded places, Metro stations, and schools and colleges among other such places. The women safety wing personnel will also ask the women if anybody has been stalking them or creating nuisance,” said Ankita Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) 1, Noida.

Special instructions have also been given to the police personnel regarding “consenting couples and friends”. “The police personnel have been instructed not to disturb consenting couples and friends during the patrolling, as it is only to deter eve teasing in the district,” Sharma added.

The police have also issued a helpline number — 9870395200 — where the locals can raise a request for such a drive in their neighbourhood. The ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads will have two to four police personnel, depending on the location, and a few of them will be dressed in plain clothes while patrolling crowded places, according to the officials.

On Saturday, a team of women safety team personnel carried out patrolling near major temples, schools and other crowded places in the district.

“The ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads also issued warning cards to boys standing near schools and colleges without any reason. All the women were also told that they can immediately call on the police helpline number if they face any problem,” said Rajneesh Verma, ACP 2, Noida.

