GB Nagar puts multi-agency plan in place for Mahashivratri rush

GREATER NOIDA: Ahead of the Mahashivratri rush on August 11, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has stepped up security, traffic management and emergency response teams across the district.

Officials said a coordinated plan has been put in place to ensure smooth movement of kanwariyas. (Sakib Ali/HT PHOTO)

Police personnel, medical teams and civic staff have been deployed along major pilgrimage routes and at prominent Shiva temples expected to see a surge in devotees.

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Officials said a coordinated plan involving police, district administration, Noida and Greater Noida authorities, health department, civic bodies, power department, Public Works Department (PWD) and forest department has been put in place to ensure smooth movement of kanwariyas.

“All departments have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure that arrangements are monitored round-the-clock. Focus is on providing a safe, smooth and hassle-free passage to pilgrims while maintaining essential civic services and public safety,” a district administration official said.

Special arrangements have been made at major Shiva temples, including Nankeshwar Temple in Bhaipur village, Jewar, Shiva temple in Sector 2, Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 19 and Shiva temple in Sector 22, Noida.

Police response vehicles (PRVs) will patrol throughout the pilgrimage period. The district has also implemented traffic diversion plans in coordination with neighbouring districts and states.

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{{^usCountry}} “Traffic management has been planned on a zone-wise and police station-wise basis. Diversion plans and communication systems have been activated to address any congestion or emergency without delay,” DM Medha Roopam said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Traffic management has been planned on a zone-wise and police station-wise basis. Diversion plans and communication systems have been activated to address any congestion or emergency without delay,” DM Medha Roopam said in a statement. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department has set up medical camps at key Kanwar routes and campsites, while government and private hospitals have been put on alert. Officials said ambulances, doctors, pharmacists, ward staff, life-saving medicines and anti-snake venom have been kept ready to deal with medical emergencies.

Civic agencies have also intensified sanitation and maintenance drives along the pilgrimage route.

“Camps are equipped with CCTV cameras, public address systems, temporary toilets, barricading, uninterrupted electricity supply, potable drinking water and first-aid facilities,” the DM added.

The forest department has cleared overgrown vegetation and pruned tree branches along the route to improve safety, while quick response teams have been kept on standby to deal with emergencies related to wildlife or adverse weather.

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The power department has also waterproofed electricity poles, secured transformers with protective barricades and strengthened drainage around electrical installations to prevent accidents.

Meanwhile, the PWD has carried out repairs and patchwork on major and connecting roads used by kanwariyas. Officials appealed to both pilgrims and residents to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with authorities to ensure peaceful conduct of the Kanwar Yatra and Mahashivratri celebrations.