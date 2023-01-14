GDA set to cancel eight Indirapuram plots in fake allotment case

The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has initiated the cancellation process of several plots in Indirapuram due to alleged irregularities in the reallotment/exchange process in 2003-2004, involving a former authority officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority officials said that irregularities surfaced in the reallotment/exchange procedure when the matter was inquired by the then divisional commissioner in May, 2011.

According to officials, the plots in question are located in several pockets of Indirapuram and measure up to 200 square metres (sqm) and their present rate commands a price of about ₹84,000- ₹1,00,000 per sqm. It has also been alleged that eight plots were exchanged in the name of persons who had allotment in other GDA schemes.

“Apart from these people, some plots were also given to relatives of the officer. In May 2011, an inquiry was conducted by the then divisional commissioner and it highlighted certain irregularities. Thereafter, the files related to the plots could not be traced. The officer in question has retired and the exchange of plots were done when he was delegated the powers of the vice chairperson of the GDA. In 2012, a petition was also filed to highlight the irregularities at the high court,” said SC Chaubey, GDA’s officer on special duty (OSD).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking cognizance of the irregularities, state officials have now directed that the allotment/exchange of eight plots be cancelled.

“In line with the directions, we have decided to cancel the exchange of plots and a process has already been initiated. The plots in question have no construction, registry or possession at present, otherwise it would have created third party rights. There was also a government order in May 1990, which authorised the vice chairperson to offer plots in one GDA scheme to allottees of another GDA scheme. But this was only allowed for plots and not for allottees of houses/flats. Further, it was not applicable for the Indirapuram scheme which had closed by the time these eight plots were given in exchange,” Chaubey added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a latest communication with regard to the issue of fake allotment of plots reserved for MLAs, Uttar Pradesh special secretary has written to the divisional commissioner to send an inquiry report into the matter before the next date of hearing on January 16.

The petition has raised questions for not taking any action on the May 2011 inquiry report of the commissioner and has also sought an affidavit, failing which the court has directed for the personal appearance of the UP chief secretary, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON