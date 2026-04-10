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Gen Z self-driven, values diversity and innovation: Rajnath Singh

Gen Z self-driven, values diversity and innovation: Rajnath Singh

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 04:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Noida, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said perceptions about "Gen Z" are often misplaced, asserting that the youth of today are self-driven, independent in decision-making and receptive to diversity.

Gen Z self-driven, values diversity and innovation: Rajnath Singh

Addressing students at the convocation ceremony of Noida International University in Greater Noida, Singh said Gen Z is frequently labelled as "lazy" or "entitled", but the reality is quite the opposite.

"Perceptions about Gen Z are often wrong. They are called lazy or entitled, but I believe the reality is completely different. This generation is self-driven, takes its own decisions, believes in collaboration and accepts diversity. You have a practical approach to solving problems, flexibility, and a desire for autonomy," he said.

Highlighting India's demographic strength, Singh referred to French philosopher Auguste Comte and said, "Democracy is destiny."

He noted that nearly 60 per cent of India's population is under the age of 30, calling it not just a statistic but a formidable national strength.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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