Ghaziabad: 2 bikers killed after hitting broken down truck on DME

Ghaziabad: Two motorcyclists were killed and their pillion riders injured when both vehicles crashed into the rear of a stationary, broken-down milk truck on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) near UP-Gate early on Wednesday, police said.

The police were informed by local residents, and a team rushed to the spot and shifted all four to the hospital. Both Prince Chaurasiya and the 17-year-old were declared dead at the hospital. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )

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According to local police, Saurabh Kumar, 20, Prince Chaurasiya, 18, Akash Mathu, 24, and a 17-year-old – all residents of Gurugram – were returning from Haridwar on two motorcycles.

“It was around 6am when two bikers were driving on the Delhi Meerut Expressway, and they were headed to Gurugram via Delhi. But a Delhi-headed broken-down milk truck was parked on the roadside near the UP-Gate. The bikers could not spot the truck suddenly, and their bikes crashed one after the other into the rear of the vehicle,” Ajay Kumar Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Kaushambi police station said.

The police were informed by local residents, and a team rushed to the spot and shifted all four to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} Both Prince Chaurasiya and the 17-year-old were declared dead at the hospital while the other two suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the injured are still hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both Prince Chaurasiya and the 17-year-old were declared dead at the hospital while the other two suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the injured are still hospitalised. {{/usCountry}}

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“The two deceased were driving the two bikes while the two injured were seated pillion. None of them were wearing any helmets,” SHO added.

“All four friends had left for Haridwar on August 15, and they were returning home on Wednesday when the incident happened. They had gone to take a holy dip in the river Ganga during the ongoing Shravan month of Kanwar Yatra. My younger brother studied in Class 11 while the 17-year-old was studying in Class 9. All four friends had planned the Haridwar trip,” Arvind Kumar, brother of deceased Prince said.

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The police officials said that the driver of the milk van fled the scene after the incident, leaving his vehicle behind.

“The van was later seized, and the owner was contacted. We have asked him to bring the driver to the police. The accident happened on the Ghaziabad-Delhi carriageway of the DME near UP-Gate,” said Suryabali Maurya, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Indirapuram).

“None of the bikers were wearing helmets. Their families arrived in Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon, and they will submit a police complaint once the autopsy is completed. An FIR will be lodged soon,” the ACP added.

He also said that as the motorbikes are not allowed on the DME, the bikers may have entered the expressway from Meerut.