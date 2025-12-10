Ghaziabad: 2 held for killing woman sleeping outside home

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested the prime suspect in the November 11 murder of a 55-year-old woman who shot dead while she was sleeping outside her house in Loni’s Saniya City locality. The accused allegedly murdered for opposing her daughter’s marriage with him, officials said, adding that an accomplice was also arrested. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police identified the prime suspect as Mohammad Shakib, 25, and his accomplice as Mohammad Shadab, 26, who provided Sakib an illegal pistol and six cartridges. Both were arrested from Ashok Vihar in Loni, the officials added.

On November 11, around 2am, the victim Nawasi Begum was sleeping outside her house when she was shot at thrice and the suspect fled the scene. Her son lodged an FIR for murder at Loni police station on the next day.

“Initially, we did not get many clues about the incident, as there is no CCTV coverage in the area. Thereafter, upon close inspection of the crime scene, we suspected that the person was someone who lived nearby. There was no robbery or any motive of theft involved. We questioned the family members on suspicion that there could be a property dispute involved, as Begum had three plots of land in her name,” said Siddharth Gautam, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Loni circle.

Officials said that during questioning, it emerged from the deceased woman’s family that her youngest daughter, 22, was friendly for about one-and-half years with the prime suspect, who lives nearby, and both wished to get married.

“Since Begum had fixed her daughter’s marriage elsewhere, she opposed opting for Shakib. In between, Begum got a hint that both wanted to flee, so she started to sleep outside her house near the main door,” the ACP said.

“On the day of the incident, her daughter had again raised the demand to marry Shakib, but the mother denied it. We picked up Shakib for questioning, and he revealed the incident. He said that in retaliation, he arrived alone around 2am at the woman’s house and fired three shots at her and fled,” the officer added.

The police said that Shakib had also attended the burial of the woman on November 12 and was with her family. The daughter of the deceased had no hint about the murder, and an investigation is on to ascertain her role, if any.

Officials said after the confession from Shakib, the police also recovered the illegal pistol used in the crime and three live cartridges from his possession.

The second suspect, Shadab, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy and also under the provisions of the Arms Act.