Ghaziabad: 26-year-old widow suffers 90% burns after being set on fire by in-laws; seven arrested

A 26-year-old widow is battling for life at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after she was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws at their house in Sain Vihar locality of Vijay Nagar, the police said on Thursday, adding that they have registered an FIR of attempt to murder and arrested seven of 14 suspects. The woman, who suffered about 90% burn injuries, is critical, police said.

According to police, Asmeen, the victim, got married to Shahrukh on August 19, 2017, and the couple has a five-year-old daughter. Her family said Shahrukh died in May 2018 and Asmeen has been staying in a portion of her in-laws’ house.

Aas Mohammad, Asmeen’s brother, said,“There are several cases that we filed earlier against her in-laws as they had been harassing my sister ever since the wedding and wanted to move her out of the house. On July 30, we received a call from her and she told us that her in-laws were beating her severely. I immediately called the police for help and left for their house. By the time I reached there, my sister had suffered extreme burns and the police were rushing her to a hospital,” said

Mohammad, the next day, approached the police and gave a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Crossings Republik police station under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) against 14 of Asmeen’s in-laws and their family members.

“Asmeen is presently in the intensive care unit of Safdarjung Hospital and the doctors said she suffered severe burns, about 90%, all over her body and face. Some of her in-laws fled the house soon after the incident. She was bringing up her daughter with the help of earnings from a commercial vehicle left by her deceased husband. Her in-laws even sold that vehicle and were trying to sell the house after evicting my sister. Now, some of them have approached us and are trying to pressure us into a compromise,” Mohammad said.

Those named in the FIR include Asmeen’s brothers-in-law Nazim and Nasir and her sisters-in-law Moni and Afsana, besides others, police said.

“My sister will be scarred for life even if she survives. Some inflammable substance was used and police are investigating. She has also given her statement to a magistrate in Delhi,” Mohammad said.

The police said they have arrested seven of fourteen suspects named in the case.

“A search is on to trace the other suspects. The investigating officer has regularly visited the woman recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and her statements were also recorded in the presence of a magistrate. She has suffered about 90% burns and is still critical. We immediately registered an FIR in the incident and took up investigations,” said Saloni Agarwal, assistant commissioner of police (Wave City).

