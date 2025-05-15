Ghaziabad: 5-year-old among 2 killed as part of balcony falls on them

Ghaziabad A five-year-old boy and his 25-year-old uncle died on Wednesday night after being crushed by debris from a crumbling flat in Tulsi Niketan, police said. This is not the first time concerns have been raised over the structural integrity of the colony’s buildings. But despite the redevelopment proposal being approved nearly two months ago, no significant progress appears to have been made on the ground. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The victims, identified by local authorities as Vansh alias Laddu and his uncle Akash Kumar, were standing outside a shop on the ground floor when a portion of a first-floor balcony collapsed around 8.30pm.

They were rushed to Delhi’s GTB Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“The flats in Tulsi Niketan are in a dilapidated state. The debris fell from a balcony, striking both victims,” said Atul Kumar Singh, ACP, Shalimar Garden circle.

When contacted, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) vice-chairperson Atul Vats said a detailed response would be issued Thursday. Officials confirmed that the GDA board had already cleared a proposal for the redevelopment of Tulsi Niketan during a March 18 meeting.

The project involves reconstructing 2,292 flats and 60 shops, which officials admit are no longer structurally sound.

The Tulsi Niketan scheme was developed by the GDA in 1989-90 and spans over 56,639 square metres.

Over the years, poor maintenance and ageing construction have rendered many of the buildings unsafe.

Residents have long complained about the crumbling infrastructure, and Wednesday’s tragedy appears to confirm those fears.

Police have not yet registered a case but said the matter is being investigated.