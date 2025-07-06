Ghaziabad administration begins survey to assess circle rate hike

The Ghaziabad district administration has asked all sub-registrars to survey the district to find out the prevailing market rates within 15 days so that a hike in circle rates can be proposed. Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad. In September last year, the administration notified an average 10-20% hike in circle rates for residential properties and 15-20% for commercial properties. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

In September last year, the administration notified an average 10-20% hike in circle rates for residential properties, 15-20% hike for commercial properties, and 10% hike in agricultural properties for financial year 2024-25.

“Since the circle rates were hiked after a gap of two years in 2024-25, this year we expect a nominal hike. The sub-registrars have been asked to make a survey of the prevailing market rates for assessing the circle rates for 2025-26,” said Pushpendra Kumar, assistant inspector general (AIG, stamps).

Once the proposed circle rates are ascertained, the administration will invite public objections before finalising the rates. The process is likely to get completed by the end of August or in September, officials said.

Sector rates are rates at which authorities such as the Ghaziabad Development Authority sell their properties for the first time to an allottee. The subsequent sales are taken up on circle rates, which are defined by the district magistrate, and these rates are close to prevalent market rates, which also attract stamp duty, said officials.

Officials said that there is a scope of hike in circle rates in group housing areas where residential flats are available. Likewise, some scope for rate hike is also available in areas having plotted development.

“In areas with flats and residential plots, we estimate that the hike may be in the range of 10-20%. In other areas, we will try to bring the circle rates close to the prevailing market rates,” said an official.

Officials said that there will not be much of a hike in villages where land is proposed to be procured for housing townships as it could cause issues.

According to records, circle rates were increased in 2022 and no changes were made in 2024 due to the assembly elections in the state. The previous average hike was 10-12% in 2022-23, officials said.