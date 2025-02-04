Ghaziabad: Auto driver, accomplice held for robbing passenger of valuables

Police on Monday arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a 38-year-old male passenger of his valuables and cash at knifepoint on January 30. The two purportedly accepted their involvement in the crime, and their auto was also seized. They also fired at the police, and one of them, Amit Kumar, suffered a gunshot to his leg during retaliatory fire, officers said. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said they were apprehended during a police checking in Madhuban Bapudham near Delhi Meerut Road.

Police identified the two as Amit Kumar, 24, the auto driver, and his accomplice, Ankit Singh, 25, both residents of Nandgram, Ghaziabad.

Officers said that the suspects picked up victim Manoj Kumar Singh, an IT executive of a firm in Noida, from Meerut Crossing around 4.20am on January 30.

Manoj was heading home to Modinagar.

“The auto driver drove to Nandgram on the pretext of getting CNG filled and later returned to Delhi Meerut Road after he and his accomplice (seated as a passenger) did not find an opportunity to rob Manoj. Later, they drove on the Delhi Meerut Road and robbed him of ₹700, his bag, identification cards, and mobile phone, at knifepoint,” said Shailendra Kumar, station house officer, Madhuban Bapudham.

The suspects left Manoj on the Delhi Meerut Road and fled, officers said. Following the victim’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s section 309(4) (robbery).

“Our team traced them during a checking operation near Madhuban Bapudham roundabout and arrested them following a crackdown. The two accepted their involvement in the crime, and their auto was also seized. They also fired at the police, and one of them, Amit Kumar, suffered a gunshot to his leg during retaliatory fire. His accomplice was also arrested during the combing operation,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar.